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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
6d

What stayed with me most was the shift from morality to physiology. The piece refuses the comforting illusion that degradation rehabilitates people. Hunger changes the nervous system. Isolation changes the nervous system. Repeated humiliation changes the nervous system. The image of someone not seeing a blueberry for five years says more about institutional failure than a thousand policy debates. What makes this essay powerful is that it keeps returning to something painfully simple: if we keep feeding people like they are disposable, we should not be surprised when despair returns to society altered into violence.

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Elizabeth Poland Shugg's avatar
Elizabeth Poland Shugg
5d

Extremely thought-provoking. Food is so important to our mental and physical health, and thus emotional health. There's no reason not to do this in as many prisons as possible. I also think this is a strong argument for why food welfare recipients should be restricted to using government aid to purchase only healthy foods. Let's put our tax dollars to more reformative work in both the prison and welfare sectors.

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