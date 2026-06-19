Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Appleberry Prison Foundation's avatar
Appleberry Prison Foundation
7h

Bridget. This is one of the most honest, achingly beautiful pieces of writing I’ve read in a very long time. You have done something so few writers can do — you’ve held the love and the wound in the same hand, refused to flatten either one, and let the reader feel the full geometry of what it means to be a child of an unavailable father. The potential dad. The one you secretly claimed. The one who “in his absence explained everything that was unexplained in me.” That line will live in me for a long time.

What strikes me most is the absence of contempt. You have every right to it — and you do not reach for it. You let your father be exactly what he was… a man who fought harder for a painting than for his children, who could filet a fish in three swift cuts, who left a piece of himself in your obsession with Hemingway and in the smell of beer that once felt like home. That kind of writing — the kind that refuses to make a villain or a saint out of a complicated man — is some of the most important work being done anywhere right now. It is the work that lets the rest of us breathe.

The families we walk alongside at know this terrain. So many of the children we serve are building their own potential dad in the silence — the one stowed safely away from a mother’s hurt, a grandparent’s disapproval, a teacher’s pity. The one who might show up one day. The one whose absence is doing the explaining. Your piece is a gift to every one of them, and to every adult who is still carrying the child who waited.

You climbed into that hospital bed. You whispered him free. You pushed the morphine button. That is love in its most demanding form — the kind that asks nothing of the beloved in return, that simply releases. Blackbird, fly. Incredible.

Thank you for this. For all of those still learning how to grieve the fathers they never quite had.

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Lesley Whitehead's avatar
Lesley Whitehead
8h

Dads and Daughter...such a complicated relationship...it's a love/hate push/pull creation. Yours was a beautiful description...it makes me want to put mine down on paper as well. Thank you for sharing.

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