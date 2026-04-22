Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Sarah Bernhardt
Apr 22

Hi Bridget! I am so excited to be invited to this as a subscriber to your Substack. I am assuming you need to be a subscriber to be invited to the book club? I have quite a few true crime friends but they are not always as cooperative as I am about schedules. I will share it with people and let them know if you can confirm the subscription part with me. Anyway, I will probably listen to the podcast because I don’t get a chance to sit down and read much but I do like listening to podcasts when I’m driving. I have a niece who works for the appellate court in a midwestern state and she has argued a few cases in front of crusty old conservative judges to try to get cases re-opened for folks that have no resources and have been in prison for years. I’m proud of her and I wish I knew more, but we don’t talk often. Looking forward to engaging in this with you. Hoping your son is doing as well as possible as he waits for more news.

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anyakara
Apr 22

Reserved my copy at the library, looking forward to joining the gatherings when I can! (P.S. it also always affirms my hope when the library already has a book like this in its catalog 🙏)

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