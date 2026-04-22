*It is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week in the United States (click the link to learn more).

For all of my blathering about the injustices of prison life, I am also sensitive to the fact that heinous crime occurs and when it does—beautiful, innocent people are brutally victimized, their lives forever altered. I stand with those who have experienced despicable human acts, unspeakable trauma, and life-altering crime.

Several years ago, I was riveted by a podcast about the murder of an 18-year-old women in Florida. I listen to the nine-part series to and from work everyday—obsessively. No stranger to injustice, I was extra, extra appalled by Florida's indifference to finding the truth about her murder. I became a frequent commenter about it on social media platforms, I shared the story every chance I got, and I followed the case closely until in 2024, the man convicted of her murder was let out of prison.

Because he didn’t do it.

I was beyond thrilled to see that the majority vote in both our polls and in personal messages to me made Bone Valley: A True Story of Injustice and Redemption in the Heart of Florida by Gilbert King our 2026 second quarter Misfit Lit Book Club pick.

This book tells the full story of the Leo Schofield case in Polk County, Florida. He was arrested, charged, and imprisoned in 1987 for the murder of his young wife. It would take 36 years behind bars before the true killer was named—and Leo was set free on parole.

If you haven't listened to the podcast feel free to dive in, but this book is an even deeper look into how wrongful convictions happen—a double victimization by our justice system. It is no longer enough to say that the authorities “get it wrong.” In this and so many other cases like it, the investigators and prosecutors manufacture injustice, they cling to unethical behavior, and viciously tamper with witnesses and evidence. And they steal innocent people’s lives in the process.

This book is also about prison life and visiting prison. It is about a family waiting, achingly, for someone to come from incarceration. It is about next level redemption and forgiveness. Ultimately, this book is about what we make out of indescribable heartbreak and loss.

And dear writers,

This book is also about the process one author went through to research and then expose these gross injustices while trying to make a living writing other things. He was out of his depth—he admits that—but he did it anyway, and he helped change the course of judicial history. We get to follow him into the prison and into numerous heated interviews, where raw humanity is exposed on both sides of this story. *If you choose the audio version, you’ll hear the actual interviews.

Heads up: this is a comprehensive book full of details about several crimes, including but not limited to, Michelle Schofield’s murder. Though it is not true crime per se, it is crime descriptive. Sensitive readers should take care.

Unfortunately: This is a new book, so it is only available in hardcover. Please—don’t let that deter you. Check out free sources if you cannot afford to buy this one outright. My library had three copies and if you have Spotify premium or Hoopla, the audio book is free. As noted, it features recordings from the original podcast “Bone Valley,” which you can find here.

Reading Guide for Bone Valley

As always, I have broken this down into do-able chunks that will take us through July. Read at your own pace or follow the schedule below. No one is counting your pages and you can join our discussions if you are not on pace.

Week 1 (Apr 21–27): Chapters 1–2 (30 pages)

Week 2 (Apr 28–May 4): Chapters 3–4 (30 pages)

Week 3 (May 5–11): Chapters 5–7 (45 pages)

Week 4 (May 12–18): Chapters 8–10 (45 pages)

[Meeting to chat?? TBD]

Week 5 (May 19–25): Chapters 11–12 (35 pages)

Week 6 (May 26–June 1): Chapters 13–14 (35 pages)

Week 7 (June 2–8): Chapters 15–17 (45 pages)

Week 8 (June 9–15): Chapters 18–20 (45 pages)

[Discussion #2: TBD]

Week 9 (June 16–22): Chapters 21–22 (35 pages)

Week 10 (June 23–29): Chapters 23–24 (35 pages)

Week 11 (June 30–July 6): Chapters 25–26 (40 pages)

Week 12 (July 7–Mid-July): Chapters 27–End (40 pages)

[Wrap Up Zoom Call, Date TBD]

We will meet a few times this summer on Zoom (I’ll send out links at a later date) to chat about this incredible story. I promise, you will never be the same after reading this. Are you joining us? Please R.S.V.P. in the comments, or message me anytime if you will be reading along!

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Also, please be inspired to invite true crime friends—the more the merrier.

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