“Now all the criminals in their coats and their ties are free to drink martinis and watch the sun rise.” -Bob Dylan, The Hurricane

I hate using words like fairness and equity and injustice in my writing.

These words carry a certain weight in our culture and frankly, they have been stretched to capacity in recent years. The elastic is shot, so let me just fashion it this way—

I am sick to death of being taken advantage of.

Three years into our journey with DOC, my view of American commerce has shifted. The intolerance began to bubble when I was forced to pay $8 for a soggy vending machine sandwich in the visiting room of a prison. It has since reached a fever-point.

Though it is easy to paint the anonymous businessman (and woman) as the greedy, fat-faced devil— I am not anti-business. For the entirety of my adult life, I have been married to a business owner. I have owned my own brick and mortar and most of my extended family members run small businesses. I understand the toil and commitment involved in making a profit, managing employees, keeping inventory, and paying a hefty amount of all kinds of taxes. Business owners take big risks; they sacrifice their time and security. There are lean years and there are good years— but this, what I am about to discuss, is not innocent American enterprise.

The wealthiest people in this country have used the lowest point in my sons life to extort our family. They have pounced on the addictions, mistakes, and poverty of 2 million fellow countryman— scheming ways to use innocent, hard-working American families to acquire their next private island. This is not just “business.” This is corrupt and criminal by design.

Americans spend over $80 billion a year funding corrections operations— and that’s just our tax monies. As I shared last week, the loved ones of American prisoners are coughing up another 2.9 billion every year to pay for goods and phone calls for those inside.

This is BIG business, y’all.

So, I started to inquire. Who, exactly, is getting all of this money?

**I'm taking the answers offline for my safety. I am naming names, providing links, and sharing a picture of a perp. Please subscribe to read on.

Connections

What do the Detroit Pistons have in common with American prisons?

The Pistons owner, Tom Gores, owns a private equity firm called Platinum Equity. His net worth is 9.4 billion. In 2017, he spent 1.6 billion to buy Securus Technologies. Securus and their only competitor, ViaPath Technologies, control over 80% of the phone and video call services from prisons in the United States. In 2023, ViaPath reported $157.8 million dollars in revenue. Securus’s annual revenues hover somewhere around $169 million. While advocacy and family protests are putting a massive dent in their profit in recent years— these two American companies still rake in over $326 million a year.

Emailing my son costs .25 cents.

Each attached picture or document is another .25 cents.

Phone calls from him cost .07 cents a minute.

Video visits cost $3.20 for 20 minutes.

The digital tablets, TVs, headphones, and cables all cost money— if you have it.

In fact, my son priced a 13” portable TV on commissary this week. The cost= $190. The TV does not have speakers so, the headphone jack is an additional charge. The extension cable for that headphone jack is another charge. The coax cable is yet another charge. In all, it will cost an inmate (who spends all day, every day inside of his cell) over $200 to get a cheap handheld TV, which takes 5-6 weeks to arrive via commissary order. Meanwhile, I checked. You and I can get a 24” with all of the hookups, voice remote, and Wi-Fi accessibility for $69 (delivered overnight) through this link on Amazon.

That is a 189% markup (for half the TV).

If the cost of items in commissary weren’t already bad enough, we are also subject to 3rd-party vendor fees every time we place any money on his commissary account. Citibank (yeah, the bank) reported over $6 million in ‘purchases’ from Texas prisons in 2017. But, you say, “Citibank doesn’t sell anything.” You are correct. Those are fees. That was just one state and one bank prior to the Covid pandemic— which subsequently required more online money exchanges than ever.

You see, it’s not like I can drop a check off at the prison for my son or send cash in an envelope to his cell. So— opportunist 21st-century robber barons positioned themselves to burgle me (and the other moms) $3.95 for every damn deposit.

A screenshot of an actual transaction

The Cost of Virtual

During Covid, all State and Federal facilities locked families out of in-person visits. In the scramble, they increased access to video calls on remote screens. Fast forward past the pandemic to 2025, where a new lawsuit in Michigan is exposing how local counties—in cahoots with telecom companies— have continued visitation lockdowns to financially benefit. Visits now increasingly require a Mastercard swipe, Wi-Fi, and a screen between us.

From a report published by the non-profit news outlet The Appeal, the lawsuit states “…under the contract terms, Securus (you know, the company owned by the Piston’s owner) pays the [Michigan] county a $190,000 up-front payment. Once the county’s revenue share exceeds that annual lump sum, the company gives the local government half the cost of every $12.99, 20-minute video call and almost 80 percent of each $0.21 per-minute phone call.” St. Clair County jail saw nothing but dollar signs.

In 6 years, visitation revenue increased 400%

Thanks to the work done by The Appeal, we can see more numbers across the country—

In Florida, a $175 million state prison contract with Keefe has provided the state with a 35.6% commission. In Kentucky, a contract with Union Supply provides the state with a 16% kickback. But wait— there’s more:

Well, good, you might think— that money will benefit jail programs or facility upgrades! Think again. Awarded contracts often exist on a promise of kickbacks to facility staff and local sheriffs who profit, personally.

In Etowah county, Alabama, a sheriff was found to have pocketed over $750,000 of taxpayer money when he harshly reduced food offerings for his jailed citizens because of the financial incentive to do so. While his prisoners starve and their families go into debt to help them survive, he owns 1.7 million in real estate— including beach homes— on his $93,000 salary.

Even after a crackdown by some states on these conflicts of interest, legislators have placed a brick in the back door for perks to arrive via “administrative fees,” “signing bonuses,” “rent” on vending machines, and even direct payments to correctional associations and political campaign contributions.

You need only look at this clown— Jonathan Logan, owner of Smart Communications (a company which supplies prisoners with TVs, tablets, and digitized mail), to get an idea of how private jail and prison company contracts work.

Source: X

This d-bag sociopath (originally from Lansing, Michigan) in his Peter Pan tights and matching loafers openly flaunts his oppression of our families, riding around in his $10 million yacht “Convict” and driving a $300,000 Lambo with a license plate that reads, “INMATE.” This expose will tell you about him and his family (what a sad disaster). For our purposes— from his home base now in Florida, he has wined and dined corrections officials from all over the country for their institutional business. You can’t believe the private offerings of cruises, spa visits, and lap dances to incentivize American jailers until you read it yourself.

There must be a special place in hell.

The Matrix

While there are 4,100 corporations involved in profiting from the business of incarceration— reference them (and their harm score) HERE— the prison retail market represents greed and extortion flowing from the highest offices in our country. Every pack of ramen sold to a prisoner has been slipped into its commissary bag through greasy, lobbying fingers. The purchase of American prison commodities (from CO weapons to knock off Kool-Aid powders) are made possible by under-the-table contracts and quid pro quo deals with Obama and Trump and Newsome and DeSantis and every other slime-ball in a seat of power.

I said what I said.

Do not get caught in the matrix— both the republicans and the democrats are guilty. Exclusive, closed-door prison contracts between profit-sucking elites and our bloated governments have been happening for decades. Red and blue mean nothing to me anymore.

The Pritzkers (major prison profiteers) are great friends and political allies with Obama and his ilk. He appointed a Pritzker his Secretary of Commerce and skipped the open bid process to push through a $1 billion dollar deal with The Corrections Corporation of America (aka CivicCore) during his presidential tenure. And this involved the detainment of immigrants in 2014.

George Zoley, of GEO Corrections Holdings Group, contributed more than $1 million to Trump's re-election campaign last year. This company (and others) stand to rake in record profits in 2025 as immigration prisons pop up like dandelions in our backyards all over this country.

While everyone else is down this month…

Uber-liberal Gavin Newsome vetoed a bill in 2021, brought by fellow Democrats, that would have limited the price of commissary items and phone calls. Google info on mega-conservative Ron DeSantis and the GEO Group (prison profit) PAC contributions to his political career or read about it here on Substack. Wonder no longer why Florida is one of the worst places to get locked up in America.

Please also note that you and I are paying for the erection of exponentially more private (for-profit) prisons as I type because, well, our legislators. Watch below—

Lest we forget, WE THE PEOPLE are the grunt work force who supply gold caviar for the yacht brat 1%-ers sailing upon their sea of private equity and venture capital. And sickeningly, all of these folks toast the finest champagne over my son’s commissary orders—

The Keefe Group, which owns SecurePak, is the commissary provider for my son’s prison. They currently provide canteen goods for over 650,000 individuals in the United States. Along with Trinity Services Group (another commissary provider), they are owned subsidiaries of TKC Holdings, which is indirectly controlled by the private equity firm H.I.G. Capital. American prison commissary alone brings in about $1.6 billion per year. H.I.G. Capital gets most of it.

And these people directly profit—

While their own Trinity Services Group has been fined and fired in the past for serving prisoners food full of ‘mold, maggots, and dirt,’ they are still garnering private contracts and taking your tax money— Keefe makes money through their pre-packaged, lab-created food and crappy hygiene supplies which they routinely markup by 100%-400%, unchecked and unchallenged.

Here are a few of our other prison profiteering American pals—

The Tisch Family of the Loews Corporation and CBS, who publicly squabble over $195 million dollar, 50,000-square-foot mansions in divorces. The Pritzker Family of the Hyatt Hotels empire and off-shore scandals and an infamous Illinois governor who stole from his own community by skirting hundreds of thousands of his own property taxes while in office. The marvelous Walton family who have been ripping off the American people for decades, support unpaid prison labor, and are currently worth a collective $432 billion. And you guessed it— Blackrock and Vanguard. These folks just happen to hold the two largest positions of the biggest private prison companies in the U.S., CoreCivic (CXW) and the aforementioned GEO Group (GEO).

Prisoners and their families are being traded, literally.

According to Prison Free Funds, fund managers are now pouring trillions into the prison industrial complex. This year, they are frothing at the mouth to ‘address’ the new immigration arrests. Here are this year's numbers:

BlackRock + iShares— 332.4 BILLION invested in companies involved in prisons

Vanguard- 1.1 TRILLION invested in companies involved in American incarceration

FollowtheMoney.org has compiled a nice clean ledger of prison profiteers for us—

CoreCivic

American Century Co

Bank of America

The Bank of New York Mellon*

Blackrock*

Citadel LLC

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank USA

Elliott Management*

Epoch Investments*

Fidelity Investments

First Trust

Geode Capital

Goldman Sachs

Invesco*

Millennium Management

Morgan Stanley

New South Capital Management

Northern Trust Corp.*

Prudential Financial*

Renaissance Technologies

State Street Corp.*

The Vanguard Group*

Geo Group

The Bank of New York Mellon*

Blackrock*

Eagle Asset Management

Elliott Management*

Emerald Acquisition

Epoch Investments*

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management

Invesco*

Northern Trust Corp.*

Prudential Financial*

Principal Financial Group

State Street Corp.*

The Vanguard Group*

*Designates institutions that are majority shareholders of both CoreCivic and Geo Group.

Prison Services Companies

Abilis Solutions

Access Corrections

American Correctional Solutions

Aramark Corp.

Armor Correctional Health Services

BI Inc.

Carter Goble Lee Companies (CGL)

Corizon Health

Correct Care Solutions

Correct Rx Pharmacy Services

G4S Secure Solutions

Global Tel Link

Henningson Durham & Richardson (HDR)

JPay Inc.

Keefe Commissary Network

Keefe Group

Keefe Supply Co.

Liberty Healthcare Corp.

McInnis Brothers Construction

MHM Services

Naphcare Inc.

Pay Tel Communications

Pride Enterprises

Professional Bail Agents of Colorado

Professional Bail Agents of Idaho

Psychiatric Solutions

RKV Technologies

Securus Technologies

Shawntech Communications

Telmate Inc.

Tennessee Association of Professional Bail Agents

Trinity Services Group

Union Supply Group

Wexford Health Sources

Youth Services International

But What Can We Do?

It was actually the French philosopher Rousseau, not Aerosmith, who said, "When the poor have nothing else to eat, they will eat the rich." The “rich” in 18th century France, were those with political power. How little changes from decade to decade.

Interestingly, my generation (the ones that bought up 20 million copies of Aerosmith’s Get A Grip CD) is now in or adjacent to great American political power. We have pensions and retirement accounts that we are eyeing with increasing concern these days.

And, you wanna know who else is getting ‘rich’ from the industry of prison?

You and I.

We are all, knowingly or unknowingly, invested in maintaining and expanding the business of incarceration. Look again at the above list of companies. Check your 401k or 403b. Check your mutual funds and pensions.

When I am asked, “What can I do to help your son?” the first quick, actionable answer is:

Buy My Son a Coffee

The second thing you can do might take a bit more time, but it has the potential to impact millions of people for decades to come.

Grab your last investment statement and head over to this free search engine to find out how much you own in prison-generated wealth. If you are serious about changing the world, As You Sow has created a website dedicated to making defunding prison profit easier for us. If you have a financial advisor, I highly recommend sending a letter or a pre-written form letter of inquiry. It is fair to want to know the name of the yachts we are commissioning.

I also want them to know that the tide is turning—

CNN recently reported that many publicly-traded companies tied to prison profit are becoming a liability— “Many big banks, including Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and, most recently, Bank of America (BAC), are cutting back on business relationships with CoreCivic, GEO and other privately held owners of prisons and detention centers.”

Lastly, if you are the boycotting type, you can visit Worth Rises and put any company name you want to explore in their search bar. They will tell you if that company is involved in making a profit from my son and our family, and how badly they are behaving. Some of these shocked me.

Someday, when my oldest son’s grandkids look back on how criminal justice and the American prison system operated in the century prior to their lives, they will look upon it with the same horror that we now look upon slavery. We will look like simpletons and fools to have allowed it.

May those grandkids know that their great-grandma would not stand for it.