Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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DC Icepick's avatar
DC Icepick
Apr 11, 2025

WOWWZIE! I was just thinking similarly about what is going on in my local county jail in Michigan where I teach Life Skill Classes and Coach returning citizens. We are enslaving multitudes of people in jails and prisons who should not be incarcerated! It is Slavery! They are in slavery with addiction, mental illness, homelessness, despair, indigency, incarceration..... and I don't see anyone looking at the exorbitant cost to the individual, families and communities throughout the United States.

Keep writing, I will continue to share and send your blog to those I hope will become engaged,,,,, and maybe do something, anything to help! Share, share, and share some more - this story needs to be told! Thank you Bridget!!!

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Billie Best's avatar
Billie Best
May 8, 2025

Thanks for doing this research. It gave me a twinge because my novel "Esmeralda, Ride the Light" is of course fiction, and it is written to be entertaining, and ultimately inspiring. But the setting is a for-profit women's prison that fits the description you have written here. I know the injustice is real. I am hoping my book can raise awareness while it entertains. But this piece made me flinch.

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