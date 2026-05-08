Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Maria R's avatar
Maria R
May 8

I'm not sure how you've done it, except that as Momma's, we do unimaginable things for our babies! Your words never cease to amaze me. Your boy gets his strength from you. Happy Mother's Day....so many better days to come and he is a survivor.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Billie Best's avatar
Billie Best
May 9

Consider starting a Go Fund Me page to help launch his new life. You have built up a lot of good will here beyond subscriptions.

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