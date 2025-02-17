I want to take a moment to thank you, paying subscriber, for your support this month. I have been humbled (in the best of ways) by your willingness to jump into our story, to witness our [until now] hidden lives, and support our efforts to get the truth about American incarceration out.

Right now, there are 24 of you who have stepped up to support us in a way that we never could have imagined. Turns out, being vulnerable really does lead to ever-expanding kindness and reciprocated vulnerability. Your shared stories and desire for change are inspiring us to keep going.

Whatever your personal reason for supporting us, thank you. For every book and snack that you have provided my son this month, he says (sincerely) Thank You.

We sense (and send back) your love.

Updates

I want to keep you, our most ardent supporters, in the loop on a few things that are not public. Today begins a new series of updates for paid subscribers only focusing on our Loss of Visits situation.

These posts will follow our path, through every up and down, to the restoration of my son’s in-person visits. This has already been a 9-month-long uphill, exhausting journey which has required every ounce of my Irish stubbornness.

As mentioned before, I have not been able to see my son in person, not even behind glass, since May 2024 as a result of D.O.C. ‘policy.’ If you missed the ‘why’ episode, please revisit it here.

via Karen Foley Photography

Visit Status

After a statewide advocacy effort and my own personal petitioning to his warden, we did get video calls reinstated this past January (2025).

[Sidebar:] Family members who are utilizing this mode of D.O.C. “visit” refer to these opportunities as video “calls” (not visits) as there is no clear video interaction between visitor and prisoner. It might as well be a transmission from Mars. It is a live-action picture that jerks and pixilates with sound that crackles, pops, and frequently cuts out over the incessant shouting and banging of an entire cellblock in the background.

Whatever it takes.

We are only allowed three of these 20-minute connections per month. The hoop-jumping to even get a call is as follows:

Visitors must be approved by the D.O.C. through a 6-8 week process of physical paperwork submitted via paper snail mail.

The prisoner must have the visitor listed on their official, approved visitor list within the D.O.C. records.

Visitors must also create (and be vetted through) an account with an additional 3rd party technology website.

Video calls may be scheduled no MORE THAN 7 DAYS in advance, and not within 48 hours of the call.

You must pre-select the names of family members attending during scheduling. Anyone not on that visit’s list cannot be present.

The video call must be paid for in advance by the person scheduling the visit.

Each call costs $3.20.

Scheduling is a whole other thing—

Aside from fitting an emotionally taxing, delay-rife call into regularly scheduled life, we are only allowed to visit during available DOC timeslots, which are sparse and do fill up. If you want to snag a call on a holiday—may the force be with you. If you want to see your loved one on their birthday, do not forget to log in a week in advance to get that scheduled before timeslots are filled.

Once the day of the visit arrives, the process of check-in can last 15 minutes, or longer, depending on staff and visit volume. You need to have high-speed internet access to a specific website that you can only use with your username and password. You click a button that says “Start the Visit” and then wait in a black-screen virtual waiting area. Staff will come on as they are available (often late and abruptly) to begin check-in.

Anyone approved to be in the visit that day is required to have their State ID in hand (for my youngest a birth certificate) and to show it on camera. A maximum of 5 people can attend the call.

We are then given the standard rundown of rules:

You must remain seated and facing forward during the visit. Visitors are not allowed to use the restroom or change a child’s diaper while on a video visit. Visitors who do not remain seated or leave the video visit will have the visit terminated. No unauthorized people can come into the camera frame. We had a visit abruptly ended on Christmas last year because we moved the camera around and “too many people” dared to say Merry Christmas. Visitors are not to video visit while driving or riding in a moving vehicle. Visitors are not to visit in public areas. No showing “any items” to the prisoner (artwork, pictures, etc.). No electronic devices are allowed on screen (i.e., phones or computers) during the visit. *Inappropriate or disruptive behavior on the part of the prisoner or a visitor may result in the termination of the visit and may lead to a permanent visitor restriction in accordance with DOC.

But…

After all of this compliance, there is still no guarantee that we will see my son.

1 of our 4 scheduled visits this year already resulted in a no-show on his end. Most devastatingly, this occurred on his birthday.

My youngest son and I had spent an hour that night blowing up and hanging balloons on the wall behind our computer. We practiced our best Happy Birthday song and then entered the virtual check-in at 6:45 pm. No one came on to check us in. The visit time arrived at 7pm. Nothing happened; still no check-in. 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes went by. I was trying not to panic; delays are common.

I called the prison and was told flat-out, “It must be on your end.”

7:20pm passed, the timer stopped. He had never joined our scheduled birthday call. My youngest son blew out a candle and made a wish for my oldest. We cried a little, hugged, and then cleaned up the balloons. Once my littlest son was safely in bed and out of earshot, I sobbed into a towel in the bathroom.

Turns out, this lost call had NOT been a problem ‘on our end.’ A few days later, I learned that my son’s entire wing had been placed on lockdown all day (no fault of my son). Not only had my son spent his entire birthday locked in his cell, without access to anyone— he was denied his visit altogether.

I had to request a refund and reschedule for another week out.

Disappointment with the D.O.C. is a constant, swirling, raging sea; wave after wave of inescapable, unaddressed cruelty.

There Is Light, However Small

Last week, I received two phone calls from the warden’s office.

This is a big, big deal.

I have spent 7 months in a web of FOIA and D.O.C. medical records requests to piece together the truth of my son’s visit restrictions. Last summer when his visits were abruptly stopped, I had little way of knowing why. I knew even less about what I could do to correct what I thought might-maybe-somehow-kinda be an injustice. I will be honest— I doubted my son. I figured he must have done something or D.O.C. would not have acted so harshly.

Since I was virtually unable to speak with him and our paper letters were slow to arrive, I needed to launch an independent investigation of sorts to understand what had really happened, even if only for my own closure. I had no idea what I would find.

I also had no idea that getting the records would take over half a year.

My son had long ago authorized me to access his health records and make decisions on his behalf, in the event of a health emergency. Nevertheless the delays were as follows:

D.O.C. medical release expires after one year. We didn’t know that. The authorization process had to be begun again when this incident occurred.

D.O.C. forms are not available for online submission. Everything is still done via snail mail.

Getting word to my son to fill out the needed forms on his end required sending more snail mail (i.e., thru the chronic delays of the D.O.C. mailroom) to ask him to please request to meet with someone to help him with the needed forms.

This is madness in the year 2025.

It is my firm belief that D.O.C. wants good intentioned people to tire, get busy, forget, or otherwise get so discouraged that they give up before obtaining the records that rightfully belong to them.

And this is where the Irish blood serves me well. I will die before I give up.

After 6 weeks of delays and post office runs and emails, his medical records arrived via an encrypted website with a one-time passcode that could not be accessed on my phone. They only send digital copies— the irony. Thanks.

The additional FOIA requests for the “misconduct” that led to his loss of visits took a certified snail mail letter request followed by countless emails dating from July 29, 2024 until I finally received the documentation (only that which was not redacted) on January 21, 2025.

Oh, and I paid over $140 for the privilege. Thanks, again.

The Truth

After obtaining, printing, and organizing the mountain of jumbled records, I started to piece together an unsettling picture.

The records indicate that my son had been receiving Sublocade extended-release injections (aka buprenorphine) in late 2023 and early 2024 as part of a voluntary Medication-Assisted Treatment program through D.O.C. He was working to stay sober, and successfully doing so.

As you may or may not know, Sublocade is a substance that is injected (by D.O.C. nursing staff) as a liquid, but it hardens into a solid gel (called a depot) that remains present under the skin for many months. It is meant to taper slowly, over time, blocking opioid receptors. Sublocade medication inserts indicate that the terminal half-life of the Sublocade injection is 43 to 60 days, and Sublocade can be found in blood serum and urine specimens for as long as 172 to 300 days.

[Sidebar:] My son stopped this program in February 2024 to comply with pending parole requirements and because he was suffering physical side effects. To this day, one year later, my son can still feel the depots under the skin of his abdomen.

While reviewing his Misconduct Hearing reports via the FOIA info from May and June of 2024 (4 months post injection), I knew something was wrong right away. The drug test results as ruled upon in my son’s Class I Misconduct hearings were determined on the basis of oral dosing guidelines.

Stay with me here.

His violations centered on (and I quote) “not being positive for Norbuprenorphine,” the metabolite of buprenorphine (Suboxone aka Sublocade). The problem is that the quantitative levels of buprenorphine and norbuprenorphine that were assessed and interpreted in his case would only apply to patients taking sublingual or buccal (oral) buprenorphine. These values do not apply to patients receiving extended-release injectable or implantable formulations of buprenorphine. What is more troubling in my son’s case, is that the levels of buprenorphine were trending down in successive tests, and this was noted in the medical records.

As my son had been insisting all along, he did not appear to have taken any substances outside of the program offered by D.O.C. He swears to me on his out-date that he did not use any unauthorized medications or pills.

If there is one thing you do not do, it is swear on something as precious and hopeful as a prison out-date. Apart from the fact that my son has a history of bold honesty, he is far too superstitious to lie on his chance at freedom. I believe him 100%.

My records confirmation of his claims deeply angered me. My son has spent this year alone. I have spent this year in the agony of not being able to see him. His siblings have not been allowed to hug him. It is a form of human torture.

Moreover, I started thinking of the other family members and prisoners who lack the knowledge to investigate half-life and metabolites. I only thought to do so because of my experience as a psychologist. How many moms and wives are too busy or too tired or unable to pay for the records that I finally had in my possession? How many other individuals are suffering like us with no voice and no proof that their loved one is wrongly accused of drug abuse by the D.O.C.?

Next Steps

So, I did what I do best.

I wrote.

I wrote letters to the warden, the warden’s assistant, the Ombudsman’s office, the DOC’s family board. I wrote to legislators. I wrote to my contacts at a prison reform organization. I have even written our D.O.C. director and her underlings.

Only the warden’s office has called me back to date. The warden’s assistant said, with every halting caution he could muster, “I think you could have something here.” He spoke privately with the DOC Health Unit Manager and the DOC Central Office. They all agreed that my claims are plausible.

However, their hands are tied—

My son’s drug tests, tickets, and sanctions occurred at a prior facility. His current warden has no ability to investigate and/or remove the restrictions. The bigger problem: once a sanction has been imposed by the Administrative Law Judge in a prisoner’s Misconduct Hearing, it cannot be undone by anyone. The decision is final, unless overturned on appeal.

Ope, but, the appeal must be filed within 15 days of the decision.

By the prisoner.

It had taken me seven months to gather the relevant medical and drug testing information needed to even begin to understand what happened in his case. My son has only ever had one thing to say, “I did not use.” Most people, including him, could not articulate facts around half-lives and blood serum levels of buprenorphine.

Even the watchers will not intervene.

[Sidebar:] According to their website, the Legislative Corrections Ombudsman is “committed to assisting Legislators and their constituents with investigating, resolving and responding to complaints regarding the State Corrections system, providing impartial information and advice related to Corrections issues, and offering guidance for proposed legislation affecting Corrections matters.” In spite of our valid complaints, they have responded via email, “… if he [my son] has exhausted his appeals, the matter is considered settled in terms of the administrative remedies available to him and the DOC cannot engage on it further.”

There is currently no avenue for families to file a complaint with D.O.C. or the Ombudsman’s office.

So…. at this point, we have been told there is no recourse— in spite of evidence that DOC has enacted and sustained a grave injustice for over nine months.

You better bet that I will not accept that response.

We have not even begun this fight.

My heart is now in it not only for my son, but for any prisoner suffering as a result of [unseen and unquestioned] DOC policy. If it means that we contact the media, contact an attorney, and swerve into lawsuit territory— we will.

Up Next: We have requested meetings with our legislators.

Stay tuned, friends...