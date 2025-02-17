Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Sheri Handel's avatar
Sheri Handel
11h

Those couple of lines, "I did what I do best. I wrote," also reflect the work you do here, Bridget. You are playing an important role in battling this perfect storm of incompetence, injustice, and negligence. Sharing your son's story, and yours, is a huge part of that. Thank you.

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Rev. Kevin T. Taylor's avatar
Rev. Kevin T. Taylor
11h

Bridget, the persistence in this stayed with me. Walking through systems that feel slow, layered, and emotionally costly can require a kind of endurance most people never fully see from the outside. Even reading this now, the deeper thread feels larger than one moment; it reflects what sustained advocacy, love, and refusal to disappear can ask of a family over time. Thank you for documenting something so personal with honesty and courage.

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