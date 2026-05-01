Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Jennifer L.W. Fink's avatar
Jennifer L.W. Fink
May 1

I love angry you in your writing bc your writing crackles w energy, rage, and truth. I hate that this is your life, your son's life, the lives of too many. I hate that we let it happen and perpetuate it.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Deb Zerafa's avatar
Deb Zerafa
May 1

Thank you for telling your readers how you really feel…

So EDUCATIONAL! What a descriptive pictorial picture of these soulless human beings [The little penis (pin dick) gangsters] who play God with the lives of the captive 😡

Keep writing but be careful I worry they will come after you and your family, notably D 😢

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