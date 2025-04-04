Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Sarah Hauser's avatar
Sarah Hauser
Apr 7, 2025

Thank you so much for sharing your journey and the truth in this horribly difficult and dark situation.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Leslie Senevey's avatar
Leslie Senevey
Apr 4, 2025

Unfortunately I've gotten an education on all of this since my sister has been incarcerated. When she first got to her cell, there was a used maxi pad stuck on the ceiling. She was in that cell for several days before being transferred to another. That maxi pad was never addressed.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
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