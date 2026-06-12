Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Appleberry Prison Foundation
2d

Bridget, we are standing with you publicly because what happened in your comments deserves a public response.

At the Appleberry Prison Foundation, we walk alongside families navigating incarceration and reentry every day — mothers, grandmothers, wives, children, fathers. What we have learned in this work is that the families who carry this experience are not a monolith. They are white, Black, Brown, rural, suburban, urban, wealthy, poor, college-educated, GED, religious, secular. The one thing they share is the crushing weight of a system that punishes them alongside their loved one, and a culture that tells them to be quiet about it.

You broke that silence. At the exact moment most white middle-class mothers in your position hide their sons in shame — bury the story, scrub the social media, lie at dinner parties — you sat down and told the truth in public. That is not clickbait. That is the work. It is the work because you are who you are, not in spite of it. The stigma we are trying to dismantle lives loudest in the communities that believe incarceration only happens to “other people’s” sons. Your voice reaches rooms ours cannot.

The comment leveled at you is the exact divisive logic that keeps families like the ones we serve isolated. When we decide in advance who is “allowed” to grieve a child’s incarceration, who is “allowed” to write about reentry, who has “earned” the right to speak — we do not protect marginalized families. We abandon them. We tell the Black mother and the White mother and the Brown mother that they cannot stand in the same room together, cannot recognize each other, cannot build the coalition that is the only thing that has ever moved the meter on criminal justice. Them-versus-us thinking does not redistribute power. It guarantees the people in power keep it.

Your ACEs score, your stepfather, your mother in jail, your teen jury trial, the part-time jobs you worked through graduate school while raising three children — none of that was owed as proof. You should not have had to lay it on the table to earn the right to speak about your own son. But, the fact that you did, with that much clarity and that little self-pity, is exactly why your writing matters.

To the families reading this who recognize themselves in Bridget’s story and are scared to speak… you are not alone. There is a growing community of us who refuse to let shame be the price of admission to the conversation about our loved ones. Your story belongs to you.

By the way… this is coming from some of those “black people on Substack”.

Bridget — enjoy your son’s homecoming. Reentry is sacred, hard, beautiful work, and it deserves your full presence. We are cheering from Washington State.

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3 replies by Bridget Young and others
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Jonwood333
2d

Bridget sometimes you go to take that first sip of coffee in the morning (after carefully preparing the coffee maker the night before and setting the timer to coincide with your need you pour) just to find a fly in the cup as you begin to take that first sip.

Pour it out and grab a clean cup and try again! Don’t let that nasty ol fly define your day!

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