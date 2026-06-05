Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Greg Foot's avatar
Greg Foot
16h

“I’m here to pickup my son.” So simple and beautiful.

Welcome home.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Erin O'Brien's avatar
Erin O'Brien
17h

I am bawling. OMG the image of that hug. 🥹

Thank you for sharing this. I’ve been so looking forward to reading this particular piece of writing from you, dear friend. ❤️ I hope that you’re able to give yourself plenty of space to process in the next weeks and months, because I’m sure your feelings will continue to be extremely complicated.

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