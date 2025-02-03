Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Chris Klotz's avatar
Chris Klotz
Feb 3, 2025

Another great read - thank you so much for sharing!

I, too, have struggled with the balance between consequences and accountability. When my own children were in school, I struggled with often feeling like the school administered punishment did not always fit the crime and did not appear very effective in adjusting behaviors. I remember my dtr in middle school being emotionally devastated by a boy cupping her, “credit card swipe”, at school during lunch, with no consequence and her begging me not to get him in trouble because everyone was already mad at her for “overreacting”. That got little attention by administration, but racial slurs or saying the f-word got you expelled and missing the end of the year class trip. I didn’t need him on a lifetime sex offender’s list, but a little more of a deterrent seemed appropriate.

As a parent, I feel like so much is trial and error, and what works for one child, doesn’t always work for another. I have spent a lifetime of wondering and 2nd guessing my past decisions, hoping that I didn’t make too many unhealthy decisions that ultimately negatively impacted my kids, but knowing that I have grown right along with them. I hope they can see that love was the biggest motivator, but my ignorance sometimes got in the way. I just hope my growth is a positive resource for my kids with my grandkids.

As always, your blogs make me think. I am heartened to see so many states vowing to do better and making a conscience effort to improve our current climate. Continued prayers for you and your family. I like their chances with you as their mom 🥰❤️

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Jesse Osmun's avatar
Jesse Osmun
May 6

This post makes so much sense. I cannot tell you how many of the guys I was around in prison had issues in childhood that were glossed over or became their faults. At the same time, I also met people like myself who had good childhoods, but nonetheless got caught up in dysfunction. The point should be that the earlier we can intervene to keep kids on the right path, the healthier adults they become.

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