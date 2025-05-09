Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Billie Best's avatar
Billie Best
May 9, 2025

Keep writing. It's a very effective form of resistance. You are shining a light into a place most people don't see.

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Deb Zerafa's avatar
Deb Zerafa
May 9, 2025

I’ve been saying for years that the “system” is broken 😡 but I had no knowledge or understanding of how inhumane and brutal prison is for the population inside it 😡🤬😡 It’s a system that breaks the spirit and takes hope far out of the equation for inmates & family members 💔💔 and it violates the 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which “prohibits cruel and unusual punishments, along with excessive bail and fines. This clause is designed to ensure fair and humane treatment within the criminal justice system.” What a crock of crap 💩 Prisons are disgusting, degrading, devastating, despicable, deplorable and most of all cruel and unusual punishment 🥶😩😤🤯

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