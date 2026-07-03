Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Bill Kissinger's avatar
Bill Kissinger
1d

I felt every single word, comma, period of this! Profound!

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1 reply by Bridget Young
Deb Zerafa's avatar
Deb Zerafa
1d

Another profound read❣️

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1 reply by Bridget Young
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