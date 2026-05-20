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Live in conversation with Black Sheep Mom
On how they woke a sleeping wolf.
17 hrs ago
•
Bridget Young
and
Eleanor Anstruther
13
6
4
1:03:09
A Bad Batch of Berries
Prison food as a serious public safety issue
May 15
•
Bridget Young
and
Chandler Dugal
39
32
8
There is No Brunch at the Prison
And an update for this Mother's Day
May 8
•
Bridget Young
51
14
8
Sorry About Your Tiny Penis
The real D.O.C. culture problem.
May 1
•
Bridget Young
58
43
9
April 2026
Bone Valley
Our Summer Misfit Lit Book Pick!
Apr 22
•
Bridget Young
17
15
3
This Is a Pre-Paid Call
about the parole board update
Apr 17
•
Bridget Young
19
14
3
I Refuse to Wear a Cross
How being the mother of a prisoner has changed me
Apr 3
•
Bridget Young
99
58
21
March 2026
Reading Tolstoy With Friends
A Misfit Lit Zoom Call (and a Russian Tea Cake recipe)
Mar 27
•
Bridget Young
13
7
2
No Longer Anonymous
And others acts of acceptance
Mar 20
•
Bridget Young
30
24
3
Dear Reader
Black Sheep Mom is a little secret world. Kinda.
Mar 13
•
Bridget Young
33
12
3
White Bears are Everywhere
How drugs really get into prisons.
Mar 6
•
Bridget Young
40
17
10
February 2026
An Interview with Bridget
A quick chat about things that get us through
Feb 24
•
Bridget Young
and
Bridget Belden
10
6
24:17
© 2026 Bridget Young
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