Hello, I’m Bridget,

I’m a mother of four, a clinical psychologist, and a woman navigating a world I never imagined: having a son in prison. Nearly 2 million people are incarcerated in the United States, and every one of them was born to a mother.

What

Real stories, policy insights, and emotional honesty. This isn’t just a personal tale — it’s a call to understand how incarceration affects all America people, and what we can do to make this system work better for us.

HERE is a link to my archives!

If you want to read the story from the very beginning, start HERE.

When

Every other week on Fridays. On alternate weeks, I throw in extra content, chats, throwbacks, and other gifts for paid subscribers.

How

I will not out my son by name, number, image, or specifics— for his safety. Otherwise, I offer full transparency and honest writing. No AI-written slop here.

Free Subscribers have access to

A bi-weekly newsletter

Clear explanations of U.S. policies that impact the incarcerated and their families

Reflections on parenting from a mom in the thick of it (who also happens to be a clinical psychologist)

Paid subscriptions receive all of the free content plus

The Rest of the Story — details and context I don’t share publicly

Occasional videos, interviews, and Q&As

A way to support people inside through books and commissary

A community of people who care about justice and each other

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Your presence matters more than your subscription tier. Thank you for being here.

🖤 Bridget

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