Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Rosalie Fox {} Eroticist's avatar
Rosalie Fox {} Eroticist
May 23, 2025

Your ability to write so clearly and well, while holding so much weight and heaviness, is incredible, Bridget. Thank you for sharing as you do. I’ll be remembering all of this this wknd. And you.

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Leslie Senevey's avatar
Leslie Senevey
May 25, 2025

Shame and trauma are so dangerously intertwined. A horrible kind of perfect storm.

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