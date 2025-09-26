Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

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Gina's avatar
Gina
Oct 12, 2025

Thank you for providing all these resources! I appreciate your blog and all you share within! ❤️🌻

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Leslie Senevey's avatar
Leslie Senevey
Sep 26, 2025

I must admit that I have been guilty of doing my best to get out of jury duty. But you have made me think about it differently. Great article. And I'm sure you've heard it from him, but your son must be so proud of you.

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