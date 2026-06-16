LIVE at the Michigan Capitol (Prison Reform)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript64LIVE at the Michigan Capitol (Prison Reform)A recording from Bridget Young's live videoBridget YoungJun 16, 202664ShareTranscriptGet more from Bridget Young in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBlack Sheep MomSubscribeAuthorsBridget YoungRecent PostsLIVE Citizens For Prison Reform in Michigan10 hrs ago • Bridget YoungLive in conversation with Black Sheep MomMay 20 • Bridget Young and Eleanor AnstrutherAn Interview with BridgetFeb 24 • Bridget Young and Bridget BeldenYou Make My Life BetterDec 5, 2025 • Bridget YoungThe Friday FetchNov 21, 2025 • Bridget Young