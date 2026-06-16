LIVE Citizens For Prison Reform in Michigan

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript6LIVE Citizens For Prison Reform in MichiganA recording from Bridget Young's live videoBridget YoungJun 16, 20266ShareTranscriptGet more from Bridget Young in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBlack Sheep MomSubscribeAuthorsBridget YoungRecent PostsLIVE at the Michigan Capitol (Prison Reform)15 hrs ago • Bridget YoungLive in conversation with Black Sheep MomMay 20 • Bridget Young and Eleanor AnstrutherAn Interview with BridgetFeb 24 • Bridget Young and Bridget BeldenYou Make My Life BetterDec 5, 2025 • Bridget YoungThe Friday FetchNov 21, 2025 • Bridget Young