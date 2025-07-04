Black Sheep Mom

Black Sheep Mom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billie Best's avatar
Billie Best
Jul 14, 2025

Powerful. Stay the course. There should be a balance between punishment and redemption in the prison system. The goal of incarceration should be correction and recovery. But the profit for corporations that own prisons is in long sentences, low costs and high recidivism. The public is unaware and largely ignorant. You are educating us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bridget Young
Daniele Sahr's avatar
Daniele Sahr
Jul 26, 2025

Capitalism. Also much of “prison” like what we know it today was the plantation, of course. Slavery starts to break down and the fugitive Slave law lays the foundation for today’s police state which also feeds into capitalist greed in its dance with mass incarceration. I loved reading all your analysis of early America. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Bridget Young
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bridget Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture